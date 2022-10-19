(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, one candidate for Illinois' 6th Congressional District is sharing his thoughts on education.
The contest is between Republican Keith Pekau and incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove. The two have offered their opinions on several issues including reproductive care, crime and now education.
Pekau, who is the mayor of Orland Park, offered his stance on the subject and suggested ways the state could improve its education system.
"Education needs to be locally controlled, so that parents have a say over their child's education," Pekau told The Center Square. "Parents need to have a say-so in their education through their school boards and it should not be done by government fiat either at the federal level or the state level."
Pekau said Democrats are pushing their views in Illinois classrooms throughout the state.
"We need to stop the agenda they are trying to push, it is unacceptable," Pekau said. "We need to teach the skills that need to be [taught]. If you want to talk U.S. History, you talk about the good and the bad. We don't do it through a racial based lens, we do it through an American lens."
Casten did not return a request for comment on the matter but does offer a stance on his campaign website.
Casten suggests "providing universal early childhood education" and to "ensure that all students have access to a top-quality elementary, high school, and trade school or higher education."
Voters will choose between the two candidates for the Illinois 6th Congressional District, which covers parts of Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, and McHenry counties.
The general election will be on Nov. 8. Early voting is underway.