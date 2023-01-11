(The Center Square) – The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two year term that begins Wednesday.
The end of the lame-duck session for Illinois lawmakers was Tuesday, with the new General Assembly meeting for the first time Wednesday following separate House and Senate ceremonies in Springfield.
Illinois lawmakers that will be a part of the 103rd General Assembly in Springfield are already forming plans for the next two-year legislative season.
State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said he wants to introduce a measure to legalize a currently illegal substance.
"At the top of the order for my legislation is to introduce a bill to deal with people that have depression and mental health issues," Ford told WMAY. "That will be to entertain and start the conversation on legalizing mushrooms in Illinois."
State Rep. Rita Mayfield, D-Waukegan, said she hopes to bring Illinoisans some tax relief in 2023.
"There is an appetite on both sides of the aisle for some type of tax reform," Mayfield told The Center Square. "I know there are a lot of things being floated, and I'm hoping that in this upcoming General Assembly that we will be able to address some of the tax issues."
Democrats will maintain supermajorities in both chambers for the new assembly.
Incoming House Minority Leader Toni McCombie, R-Savanna, said she looks forward to making an impact in her new role after replacing Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs.
"I am going into this leadership position with open eyes, and I am going to trust until I can't trust," McCombie told The Center Square. "I know we are going to come up with some great ideas and some resolutions to some issues. Rather than being the party of no and denying fixes, we are going to give the people of Illinois something to talk about."
State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said she wants to keep close tabs on what the Democratic supermajority is doing.
"Part of our job here as legislators here on the Republican side of the aisle is to make sure that people have a clear idea on what is really happening," Bryant told The Center Square.
Lawmakers took the oath of office Wednesday in Springfield.
Greg Bishop contributed to this report.