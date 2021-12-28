(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Public Health plans to centralize COVID-19 contact tracing to get information about isolation and close contacts to infected people faster amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Starting Tuesday, all positive cases entered into the state’s data systems associated with a cell phone number will get an automated text message from IDPH, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The initial outgoing text will read: IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html
“Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve as does the virus,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “We are seeing a higher number of new infections each day than we have seen at any time throughout the entire pandemic. In an effort to reduce the burden on the local health departments across the state, the State will notify cases via text about interviewing with a contact tracer, as well as providing a link to guidance on quarantine, possible treatments, and close contact notification. There have been scams associated with COVID-19 and contact tracing so I want people to know that IDPH COVID will be issuing text messages to newly identified cases.”
People who call the number in the text will be considered as “opting in” for an interview. Public health officials will prioritize case investigations for people who are 65 years and older and are at higher risk of severe illness, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. This group will get an additional text message if the individual does not respond to the first message, according to a news release.
While most confirmed cases will be traced through the State Contact Tracing Surge Center, local health departments will continue to respond to cases in high-risk settings, including congregate facilities, the release said.
Local health departments will continue to have oversight of schools, daycares, and congregate setting, including assistance with mitigation strategies and outbreak management, according to the release.