(The Center Square) – Of the more than 4.1 million Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports 97 of those have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 32 of them have died.
A breakthrough case is when a fully vaccinated person contracts the virus. On April 12, IDPH reported a total number of 581 people who had COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The department didn’t immediately respond when asked for an updated total number of breakthrough cases, but it is now providing weekly updates on other breakthrough statistics.
As of April 28, the department reported 97 fully vaccinated people in the state were hospitalized due to COVID-19. There were also 32 people who died from COVID-19 complications, which the department says is 0.59% of COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, told WMAY Tuesday morning such cases are rare.
“It’s a point zero, zero, zero four seven percent chance that you would get a COVID infection once vaccinated that will put you in the hospital,” Davis said. “That's less of a chance than being struck by lightning.”
IDPH reported Tuesday the state’s seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests conducted is 3.3%. That’s down from the week before where the rate was 3.5%.