(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will re-open some closed roadways to help travelers this holiday weekend.
The road openings will start at 3 p.m. Friday and continue through midnight July 5, where possible.
While some of the construction this weekend will come to a halt, some roadways will still remain closed. The Illinois Department of Transportation released a list of the roads that will remain closed on its website at GettingAroundIllinois.com.
IDOT officials warned travelers of longer wait times through these areas and advised drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel.
“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas,” agency officials said in a news release. “Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.”
Maria Casteneda, director of communications for IDOT, said that with all of the openings this weekend combined with the number of travelers on the road, Illinoisans should be cautious of changes and workers.
“There will still be construction going on in some places,” Casteneda said. “What we want to remind the public is to plan ahead and allow for extra time to make sure you are not distracted and are prepared for changes in your surroundings.”
AAA predicted 47.7 million people will hit the road over the course of the holiday weekend to travel 50 miles or more. Of those, 43.6 million will be traveling by automobile. Over Memorial Day weekend, 37 million people traveled 50 miles or more, according to AAA.
For drivers who are planning ahead, the AAA listed its best and worst times to drive this weekend on its website. The best travel time on Friday is anytime before noon and the worst times being between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. On Saturday, AAA advises travelers to wait out the rush with the worst travel time being between 11 a.m. and noon and the best being after 2 p.m.
Casteneda said that Illinoisans should remember to follow all traffic laws this weekend and urges drivers to wear their seatbelts at all times.
“The one thing I would like to remind Illinois drivers this weekend is to remember to wear your seatbelt, if you are traveling please make sure you are buckled up, and if you are traveling with children to buckle them up as well,” Casteneda said. “Pay attention to where you are going and make sure you still follow all of the Illinois road laws.”
For information on the road openings and travel this Independence Day weekend, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com.