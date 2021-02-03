(The Center Square) — An Illinois Department of Transportation supervisor is out on bond after turning himself in for what Illinois State Police say were forged doctor notes.
In an announcement Wednesday, ISP said it was contacted by IDOT’s Bureau of Investigations Compliance office to investigate allegations of “Theft by Deception and Forgery” against Bryan Laughlin, a 39-year-old from Downers Grove.
Laughlin, an IDOT Operations Supervisor for the Oakbrook Maintenance Yard located in Villa Park, is charged with submitting fraudulent doctor notes excusing him from work.
“On Jan. 28, 2021, as a result of a thorough investigation, ISP [Division of Internal Investigation] investigators appeared before a DuPage County Courthouse Grand Jury which issued a True Bill of Indictment for five counts of Forgery (Class 3 Felony) and five counts of Wire Fraud (Class 3 Felony),” ISP said.
After an arrest warrant was issued, Laughlin turned himself Monday and was later released on bond.