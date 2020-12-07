(The Center Square) – The State Board of Education is making an effort to better prepare Illinois teachers.
ISBE launched an interactive report which will provide a view of educator preparation programs within colleges and universities in the state. The Illinois Educator Preparation Profile is designed to improve teacher prep programs to better meet school districts' needs.
At the state level, the profile indicates overall commendable scores for preparation programs with strengths in the mastery of teaching skills and persistence in the profession. The profile identifies the placement of teaching candidates in high-need school districts and the recruitment and support of diverse candidates as areas of improvement.
“This profile will hold us accountable to supporting and elevating our educators,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala said. “Our Illinois Educator Preparation Profile offers the most detailed, easiest to navigate, and most transparent visual data tool in the country.”
ISBE embarked on the effort to advance the work of educator preparation programs by improving data collection, sharing and reporting beginning in 2016 with the Partnership for Educator Preparation. A team of stakeholders, including principals, school district leaders, higher education experts, and teachers from around the state met to collaboratively shape the system.
Fifty-two colleges and universities in Illinois offer more than 700 approved teacher preparation programs. Illinois’ educator preparation programs prepare teachers in 49 endorsement areas and produce an average of 5,000 teachers every year.
“Our educators are highly skilled and well prepared, and we are proud of the rigor of the state’s preparation programs, which ensures our students consistently have effective educators,” Ayala said.