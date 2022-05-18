(The Center Square) – Six Midwest states will receive $1.6 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for state, county, city, and tribal housing developments in 2022.
“HUD’s allocation of approximately $1.6 billion to communities throughout the Midwest reinforces our commitment to boost the housing supply and expand economic opportunity throughout the six states,” HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Diane M. Shelley said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with and seeing our partners put these resources to work to meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable residents and lift up communities across all six states.”
The funds will flow to Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
HUD’s Office of Community Planning and Development (CPD) and Office of Public and Indian Housing administer the grants via the CPD Formula Grant, Capital Fund and Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) programs that cover:
- Community Development Block Grant: provided annually to states, cities, and counties to develop urban communities with housing, a suitable living environment, and to expand economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income persons.
- HOME Investment Partnerships: funding to states and localities used often in partnership with local nonprofit groups for a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.
- Housing Trust Fund (HTF): funding to produce affordable housing units for households with extremely low incomes.
- Emergency Solutions Grants: funding for homeless shelters, related social service and homeless prevention programs.
- Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS – provides rental housing assistance and supportive services for persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
- CDBG Recovery Housing Program – allows states and the District of Columbia to provide stable, transitional housing for individuals in recovery from a substance-use disorder.
Capital Fund Program Awards fund Public Housing Agencies for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing developments.
Six Midwest states will receive a total of $441 million in Capital Fund Program (CFP) awards to 492 public housing agencies.
- Illinois: 32 CFP awards totaling $147 million.
- Indiana: 20 CDP awards totaling $39 million.
- Michigan: 108 CFP awards totaling $55 million.
- Minnesota: 113 CFP awards totaling $47 million.
- Ohio: 48 CFP awards totaling $29.5 million.
- Wisconsin: 90 CFP awards totaling $29.5 million.
IHBG provide formula funding for affordable housing on Indian reservations, communities, and in Alaska Native villages. Eligible spending includes to housing development, assistance under the Indian Housing Program, housing services to eligible people, crime prevention and safety, and creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems.
These states will receive $67.8 million in IHBGs to 33 tribes
- Michigan: 12 IHBG totaling $19 million.
- Minnesota: 10 IHBG totaling $22.9 million.
- Wisconsin: 11 IHBG totaling $25.8 million.