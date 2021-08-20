(The Center Square) – Lawmakers will be heading back to Springfield at the end of the month to make changes to the legislative maps passed in June after the release of the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon said Friday that the the legislature will convene at noon on Aug. 31 to consider measures related to the legislative redistricting plan, pursuant to a Joint Proclamation.
“Following the recent release of 2020 census data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the House will be returning for a one-day special session on August 31 to amend the legislative map enacted in June to incorporate the latest census data,” Welch said. “As we have said since the beginning of this process, we want to make sure every voice is heard and represented. We invite the public to participate at the open hearings we will be holding prior to the return of the legislature.”
Harmon said the goal is to make sure all voters have a say in elections.
“Our goal has always been to implement a map that is fair and represents the diversity of the population of Illinois,” he said. “With census data now available, we will take any necessary legislative action with that same goal in mind.”