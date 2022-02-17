(The Center Square) – Some Illinois lawmakers are calling for the end of mask rules in the Illinois House of Representatives.
The House rules passed at the beginning of the pandemic require all members to wear a mask in the state capitol unless they are eating or drinking.
The last two sessions have been interrupted by debates over the rule. On Tuesday, several Republican lawmakers refused to wear a mask and demanded a change of the House rule.
State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, called out the changing of the rule in the past.
"We changed the rules to speak on the mic without a mask because it was so hard to hear people on the House floor," Davidsmeyer said. "Now because we're at the beginning of a legislative session, the science now all of sudden tells us we have to wear it."
State Rep. Lakeisa Collins, D-Chicago, supported mask mandates and said many people are still being affected by the lack of mask wearing.
"There are people still dying, still in the hospitals which our workers are overwhelmed because folks refuse to what you guys are saying on the other side of the aisle is follow the science," Collins said.
The debate on Tuesday was ended shortly after, but during Wednesday's session, lawmakers once again argued over the rule.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, called for an overturn of the rule but was denied by the House speaker. Caulkins then urged the speaker and the rest of the members to follow the entire rule, which also includes temperature checks before entering the floor.
"All members must have submitted to and passed a temperature check prior to entry on the House floor," Caulkins said as he read the rule before the members. "No member on this floor has taken and passed a temperature test prior to entering the House floor."
The rule also requires six feet of social distancing when possible in the House. State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, explained that this is another rule the House is letting slide.
"What it means to maintain to a social distance of at least six feet to the extent possible," Butler asked. "I don't see a lot of people outside of six feet in here."
After several members refused to wear a mask during the session, Collins motioned for the removal of those members, however, the motion was rescinded later on during the session.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Feb. 28 end of the state-wide mask mandate earlier this month. His mask mandate for schools was deemed null and void by a county judge Feb. 4. A legislative panel blocked his emergency mask and exclusion rule for schools Tuesday. Still, Pritzker insists his mask mandate is in effect through executive order despite hundreds of districts choosing to go mask optional.
With the fighting amongst lawmakers and the rules still being unclear to many, Illinoisans are not getting a clear answer regarding what to do, said state Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield.
"It's not March of 2020," Batinick said. "We've had no transparency on any of this. We've had no hearings on the governor's mitigations. And it would be great if we could just work together and actually vote on some of the things that we are supposed to do so we don't have to deal with the [temporary restraining order], so we don't have to deal with threats to school board members, so we don't have parents on both sides of this equation that really don't know what to grasp to for answers. This is a small microcosm of the chaos that we're allowing to happen throughout the state."
Legislators are back in session Thursday.