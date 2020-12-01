(The Center Square) – Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, is demanding the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reforms that was stunted by the pandemic earlier this year restart.
The commission was created by law in the aftermath of months of headlines of state lawmakers being charged with federal crimes, raids on offices and other issues in 2019. After several meetings on a variety of ethics issues earlier this year, the commission missed its end-of-March deadline to issue a report.
“Again and again, we see endless delays instead of action: canceled hearings, using the pandemic as an excuse to not schedule hearings, hiding behind another task force instead of taking action,” Durkin said on Tuesday.
House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, said it is not safe to meet.
"I thank Leader Durkin for his letter. It arrived while I was listening to Dr Ezike outline how many thousands more Illinoisans tested positive for COVID yesterday, and how many more thousands are hospitalized or in the ICU, and tragically how many more have died," Harris said in a statement. "Also, listening to her warnings about the coming surge which could overwhelm our hospitals, and how we can all help reduce transmission. As I have said before I look forward to completing the work of the Commission when it is safe to gather in large groups again, and look forward to presenting legislation based on the Commission’s work."
In weeks prior to the November General Elections, Republicans demanded ethics reform hearings to restart to no avail.
In August, the Democratic co-chairs said the “Commission will meet to submit the final report to the General Assembly in the coming weeks.” That never happened.
In October, Senate President Don Harmon’s office said it hoped to tackle “meaningful ethics reform” once it returned after the election, but fall session was canceled.
“It has become abundantly clear that the House Democratic Caucus and their campaign arm use the concept of ‘cleaning up Springfield and fighting corruption’ as the highlight of their agenda,” Durkin said. “Actions speak louder than words. There has been decidedly no action taken to match the words of Democratic members even though you caucus controls the legislative docket.”
Durkin also said as the majority leader and the designated leader for the House Special Investigating Committee of House Speaker Michael Madigan's conduct in the ComEd bribery scheme Harris should “utilize your power in moving critical ethics reforms forward of the state of Illinois,” instead of using the pandemic as a shield.
“We have seen those tricks and tactics used by Speaker Madigan for decades to delay taking action on an issue when the status quo is beneficial to himself,” Durkin said. “Don’t follow that flawed model, Leader Harris.”
The fact the committee investigating Madigan has only met twice since it was created in August, Durkin said, is “totally unacceptable and a disgrace to the residents of Illinois who deserve transparency.”