(The Center Square) – With inflation driving up the cost of just about everything, now Illinois homeowners are dealing with rising insurance rates.
According to QuoteWizard, the average insurance premium nationwide went up 2%, but the increase was larger in the Land of Lincoln.
“When we look at Illinois, we saw about a 7% increase in the average price of home insurance from 2021 to 2022,” analyst Nick VinZant said.
Idaho had the largest increase in homeowners insurance rates at 34%, while Kentucky residents experienced the largest decrease in rates at 25%.
The average premium in Illinois is now $1,708. That is compared to $411 in Hawaii.
“When you look at Illinois, which had a 257% increase in the number of natural disasters over the last 20 years, we are starting to see that reflecting in home insurance where Illinois is gradually getting more and more expensive every year,” VinZant said.
According to the report, the most common type of home insurance claim is wind and hail, followed by water damage and fire and lightning. Only 3% of homeowners' claims are liability claims, while the other 97% are for property damage.
Geography plays an integral role in insurance rates. In Florida, the state’s property insurance crisis continues. Insurance companies say they may not have what they need to get through hurricane season, which means more residents may lose their coverage.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a law that gave companies $2 billion in reinsurance. That is essentially insurance for the insurance companies.
VinZant said rising home prices over the two years could leave some homeowners underinsured.
“If you had a $400,000 policy in 2020, that is not going to cover the cost of replacing your home now,” VinZant said.