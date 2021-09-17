(The Center Square) – Masks can’t be forced on school kids without a health department quarantine order in another school district in Illinois.
That’s the latest temporary restraining order against a district brought by attorney Thomas DeVore, this time on behalf of parents of Hillsboro school children.
Mirroring several other cases in the past week, DeVore argued successfully for a temporary restraining order against the district enforcing mask mandates. He has said state law is clear that masks are a medical device used in quarantine and that requires a quarantine order from the county health department. If the parents don’t comply, it must be court-ordered.
A Montgomery County judge Friday agreed, but the order differs slightly from others in recent days, saying the “school may still isolate symptomatic students pursuant to applicable law.”
A status conference for the Hillsboro case is set for Nov. 2.