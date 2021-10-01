(The Center Square) – Public hearings are set for Illinois’ new congressional maps where the state will lose a seat at the table in the U.S. House. But not all details, like where hearings will be held, have been released.
Maps are redrawn every ten years following the decennial Census.
The Democratic supermajority has already approved, and the governor enacted, new legislative boundaries for state House and Senate seats. Those maps are being challenged in federal court with a hearing set for Oct. 7.
That’s the same day Democrats have announced the first hearing on new boundaries for Illinois’ congressional districts.
Democrats are taking public comments on their websites, ILHouseDems.com/redistricting or ilsenateredistricting.com.
The complete list of hearings for congressional maps announced by House Democrats:
- Thursday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. at the Michael A. Bilandic Building, 160 N LaSalle St, Chicago,
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. in DuPage County with in-person location information to follow,
- Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 12 p.m. in Lake County with in-person location information to follow,
- Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Illinois State Capitol, 301 S. 2nd Street, Springfield,
- Thursday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. in Peoria with in-person location information to follow,
- Friday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Metro East region with in-person location information to follow