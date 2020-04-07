(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed Illinois’ hospital bed capacity and ventilators on Tuesday as health officials reported nearly 1,300 new cases of COVID-19.
The governor said 46 percent of the state’s hospital beds were available and 35 percent of intensive care beds were available.
Pritzker said Illinois has ordered 3,620 ventilators in addition to the 2,700 already on hand, including 100 donated by the state of California.
“When we can, once we are passed our peak, we will pay it forward in any way we can including passing along these ventilators to the next hot spot in the nation and any that we may be able to spare,” Pritzker said.
Illinois coronavirus cases spiked on Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Health reported 1,287 new COVID-19 cases and 73 additional deaths.
Public health officials have reported a total of 13,549 cases statewide, including 380 deaths. Cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that emerged from China in late 2019, have been reported in 77 of the state's 102 counties. Coles, Lawrence, Richland and Shelby counties were the latest to report cases of COVID-19.
Of the state's 13,549 confirmed cases, 3,680 known and suspected COVID-19 patients had been hospitalized at some point as of Monday, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Pritzker also urged Illinoisans to remain vigilant and follow his emergency stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 even as the weather gets nicer.
"Staying at home is the most likely reason that you can avoid ending up on a ventilator," the governor said at a news conference Tuesday. "I know that especially on a warm day like today, that's particularly hard to hear. The sun shines and it feels a little bit more like this should be over. That you have time to hang out with your friends and loved ones by the lake, at the fairgrounds, over dinner – believe me, I too would do just about anything for an immediate solution to this. Here's what you need to know though. That solution isn't coming tomorrow. Or next week. Or next month. But it is coming."