FILE - Dr. Ngozi Ezike, 11-30-20

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike speaks at a news conference on Monday, Nov. 20, 2020.

 By Brett Rowland | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the state's highest single-day death toll of the year Wednesday.

Health officials reported 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 238 deaths. Those numbers include some data that was delayed over the holiday weekend, according to a news release.

The previous high was 192 deaths on May 13.

Statewide, IDPH has reported a total of 748,603 cases of COVID-19 and 12,639 deaths since the outset of the pandemic. Of the total number of deaths, 6,047 were reported from long-term care facilities. That's about 47 percent of the total. 

Illinois Department of Public Health data about the age of COVID-19 related fatalities all time, as of Dec. 2, 2020

The virus has been particularly devastating for those older than 70. Seventy-two percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois were in people 70 or older, according to state data.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 85,507 tests for a total of 10,699,586. As of Tuesday night, 5,764 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,190 patients were in the ICU and 714 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, IDPH said.

The preliminary 7-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 was 12.5%.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 97%, according to IDPH data.

Snapshot of Illinois Department of Public Health data on daily changes in COVID-19 related deaths from Dec. 2, 2020

