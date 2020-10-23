(The Center Square) – Fifty-one of the state's 102 counties reached a warning level for the spread of COVID-19 as the spread of the virus increased in regions throughout the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the number of counties at the warning level increased from 34 last week.
The counties at the warning level are Adams, Bond, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Greene, Hamilton, Henderson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Macon, Macoupin, McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rock Island, Saline, Shelby, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson and Winnebago.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks included gatherings in homes, weddings, funerals and college parties. Other factors the department cited included family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools. It also said the virus was spreading among people in their 20s.