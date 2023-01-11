(The Center Square) – Gun dealers aren’t completely prohibited from selling certain semi-automatic weapons with Illinois’ new gun ban and registry. They just can’t sell to regular Illinoisans.
After the bill was signed Tuesday, state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said gun dealers can still sell certain semi-automatic guns.
“There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” Morgan said.
The measure grandfathers in firearms purchased legally before enactment, but no more future sales and they must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
Dan Eldridge with Maxon Shooters’ Supply in Des Plaines opposes the law and expects to win in court to block the measure. He said while future sales are prohibited absent court action, they can complete sales for regular customers who started the background check before the ban went into effect upon the governor’s signature Tuesday evening.
“However, there’s no similar treatment of magazines, so the magazines themselves would not be deliverable, so now we’re in the position of delivering non-functioning firearms to people,” Eldridge told The Center Square.
Long gun magazines of more than rounds and handgun magazines of more than 15 rounds are grandfathered but future sales are now prohibited.