(The Center Square) – An association of day care providers in Illinois is asking the governor to put childcare at the forefront of his reopening plan.
“Even now the state is forcing us to turn away parents who need childcare to go back to work,” said Sarah Stoliker, president of Illinois Directors and Owners of Childcare Centers, an industry group. “We need to be open now, and businesses need to start reopening for parents. They can’t put food on the table.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered most of the state's more than 10,000 licensed day care facilities to close on March 21 when he implemented his first stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. More than 2,500 facilities have since obtained emergency licenses from the state to care for the children of essential workers, including doctors, nurses, grocery store workers and others.
The governor's five-phase reopening plan calls for more nonessential businesses to reopen and for employees to return to work in the third phase of the plan. However, schools and day cares won't open until the fourth phase. Stoliker said that poses problems for parents and providers. Day care centers won't be able to return to full operational capacity until the final phase of Pritzker's plan, when a vaccine or effective treatment is available for COVID-19. Experts have said that finding a vaccine could take more than a year, though some drugmakers have said one could be available by the end of the year.
The group also raised concerns about the sustainability of operating day care centers at reduced capacity.
“We can’t wait that long. Less than one-third of early childhood education centers are currently open,” Stoliker said. “We need all of the centers open now, or they are in danger of being permanently closed. It’s a crisis.”
She also said she hears daily from parents who are worried about losing their jobs because they don't have access to child care. For many, the situation is dire. Stoliker said many working parents have exhausted support from relatives and others and are concerned they will have to choose between their children and their job.
"A single mother can't afford to lose her job because she can't find child care," Stoliker said.
Pritzker said the state put additional funding in place for centers operating on emergency licenses serving essential employees.
"We put in place what we refer to as emergency child care, which really was a downsized version of existing child care facilities," Pritzker said this week. "We didn't think it was safe – and the doctors, most importantly, didn't think it was safe – to allow dozens and dozens, potentially a hundred children to populate a single childcare facility. So what we did was sought out the creation of smaller, emergency child care providers – and there are 2,500 of those, indeed more than 2,500 now, many people continue to sign up to do that. They actually get paid more on a per child basis now than when they were running their larger facilities, because we wanted to make up for the cost of having a smaller number of children in each class."
He also said child care will be available when more people begin returning to work in Phase 3 of his reopening plan.
"We believe that we will have child care available to people who will go back to work with Phase 3, but we also have created a task force to make sure that we're creating as much child care as will be needed in that phase and beyond," Pritzker said during a news conference Tuesday.
Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor's top spokeswoman, said in a statement that a quarter of licensed day care providers had reopened under the emergency rules.
"The administration convened a working group to create guidance to expand child care safely in phases three and four of the Restore Illinois Plan," she said. "Currently, providers may open under emergency rules and we encourage them to do so as a way of increasing capacity. Less than 25% of licensed providers have reopened under the emergency care rules. We expect the working group and IDPH to have guidance for child care facilities ready to move into the next phase in the coming weeks."
Stoliker said Illinois Directors and Owners of Childcare Centers was not contacted to participate in any working group or task force.
Abudayyeh did not respond to an email with questions about the working group and its members.
Stoliker said some centers won't be able to open at all if the stay-at-home order continues.
"They don't know how they're going to survive, whether they've closed their doors or opened as an emergency. Their reserves are gone," she said. "We have no idea how we're going to be able to get back to serve the workforce. That creates problems. We've got to be able to open up."