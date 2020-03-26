A group of Republican state lawmakers wants Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to change taxes and provide other concessions for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 shutdown to “kick start” the state’s economic comeback.
Large sectors of Illinois’ economy the governor deemed nonessential have been shuttered through April 7 as part of efforts the governor and his public health department said were needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019.
In a letter to Pritzker on Thursday, Republicans suggested reforms they say should have been in place before the crisis began “that would have given both state government and Illinois citizens much more resources and flexibility to weather this emergency.” The letter was signed by state Reps. Blaine Wilhour, Chris Miller, Darren Bailey, Brad Halbrook, Dan Caulkins, Allen Skillicorn and John Cabello.
“Correcting that is a conversation that we will be having in the weeks and months ahead,” the letter said. “Today, regular citizens and small businesses across Illinois need immediate help.”
They applauded the governor's decision to align the state's tax filing deadline with the federal deadline.
“We need to do more to give small businesses immediate breathing room,” the group said. “We must do more than just offer small business loans.”
Pritzker announced Wednesday a series of loan programs would be made available by the end of the week.
The Republican representatives instead called for a freeze in unemployment insurance rates for a year and a freeze in the state's minimum wage for the next 18 months. The state's minimum wage went up from $8.25 an hour to $9.25 an hour in January. It is set to increase to $10 an hour this summer. It then will increase a dollar every year until it hits $15 an hour in 2025.
The Republicans also want to return the light trailer license fee back to $18 from before it was increased to $118. Another concession they’re seeking is a sales tax holiday for the entire duration of any work restrictions under the stay-at-home order.
They also want prorated abatement of property taxes equal to the number of days of work missed by the state at home order.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” the group said. “They are the primary employer for the majority of our citizens. Giving them the confidence that our government is committed to removing barriers for them through these unprecedented times will help all the people of Illinois.”
“As we come through this crisis – which we know we will – it is imperative that we ease the burdens on job creators and take every possible step to make it easier for our small businesses to put Illinois citizens back to work,” the group said.
The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.