(The Center Square) – An Illinois organization is calling on the governor to fix the state’s unemployment filing system.
Many Illinoisans who have tried to file for unemployment have said the state’s website was not working and no one was answering calls.
Kayleen Carlson, the CEO of Illinois Rising Action, said the issues have put some people in a tough spot.
“Obviously this puts individuals that rely on these vital dollars for their groceries and rent puts them in a really bad situation,” Carlson said. “This is something that needs to be remedied basically immediately.”
Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters the state’s unemployment filing system is ten years old and has not been updated. Carlson said that was no excuse.
“You have the governor starting off saying they are going to fix the system and address these issues, and now you have the governor changing his tune and blaming previous administrations for a system that is not working,” Carlson said.
On April 2, the Illinois Department of Employment Security website issued a temporary notice that said: “The online filing and claims application is temporarily unavailable. We are working on the issues and apologize for the inconvenience.”
Since then, IDES has implemented a staggered filing schedule according to a person’s last name.