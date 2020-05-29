(The Center Square) – As of Friday, Illinoisans are enjoying some more freedoms as some restrictions under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 5-phase reopening plan have been lifted.
Under phase three, manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons will be able to reopen to the public with capacity limits. Outdoor dining is allowed at bars and restaurants with social distancing between tables. Gatherings must be limited to 10 people or fewer and face coverings also will be necessary.
During his last daily COVID-19 briefing, Pritzker said Friday he thought the stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus eventually gained public approval.
“Its clear that people supported the stay-at-home order, that people are deeply concerned to make sure that their fellow Illinoisans are kept safe and healthy,” said Pritzker.
The order was not so popular with many, however, including Rep. Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City, who says it was illegal.
“Just because there is a pandemic doesn’t mean that we suspend the constitution,” Wilhour said. “If they are going to shut down a business, they have to get a court order to do it where they are proving that they are actually breaking a law.”
Several lawsuits challenging the governor's stay-at-home order also were filed across the state. A number of protests also were held.
The Department of Public Health announced Friday 1,622 new coronavirus cases and 86 additional deaths. Edgar County is reporting its first case, meaning the virus has now appeared in 101 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
The governor also announced he will no longer conduct daily COVID-19 briefings, instead holding them on a weekly basis.