(The Center Square) – Stories of an outright ban on gas stoves in America are being overblown, according to an Illinois interest group.
Once the Consumer Product Safety Commission hinted it was were considering a ban on gas stoves because the fumes cause significant health risks, a nationwide debate was sparked. The risks mentioned include cancer and respiratory illness, but the strongest evidence they said links their use to childhood asthma.
“As somebody who does support increasing regulations on gas stoves, I know we need to be careful and not get out in front of where the public is and I think that is what’s happened here,” said Abe Scarr, state director for Illinois Public Interest Research Group.
The American Public Gas Association released a statement that said “those citing flawed and biased studies as the basis for eliminating consumer choice of appliances are attempting to force mandated electrification upon American consumers.”
Lawmakers in some Democratic states are moving to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in newly constructed buildings, as they point to the effects of fossil fuels on the climate and human health.
On the other side of the debate, home builders and gas utility groups said the new restrictions will increase construction costs in places where affordable housing is already in short supply. Others worry about reliability issues with the electric grid.
The White House went on record saying that it does not support banning gas stoves. But the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by the Biden Administration last year, allows for rebates of up to $840 for the purchase of a new electric stove and an additional $500 for the cost of converting a gas stove to an electric one.
Scarr said he sees an eventual transition from natural gas in homes, but the move should be gradual.
“It is important to do it at a pace that the public is comfortable with and in a way that allows people to have choices as we transition,” Scarr said.