(The Center Square) – John Spataro has been promoted to lead daily operations of the Illinois Radio Network in his new role as General Manager of Franklin Media Group.
"John has been an outstanding performer over the past four years with Franklin Media Group. He's set a standard for excellence in ensuring the highest quality content and delivery for Illinois Radio Network's affiliates and partners," Franklin News Foundation and FMG president Chris Krug said. "John has the respect of the Illinois radio community and our team, and we are confident that he will excel in this newly created role."
Spataro, 30, has been instrumental in growing IRN to 81 affiliates from 34 since 2016. IRN today touches all 102 counties, and covers the Chicago DMA with partners in the city and collar counties.
He's been catalytic in the development of FMG's podcast offerings, including the public-affairs program "Illinois In Focus," which airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. on WIND AM-560 in Chicago, and across more than a dozen other stations each weekend, as well as the state's first-to-market sports gaming podcast "State Lines."
"We continue to innovate at Franklin, FMG and IRN – and John has played a significant role in our emergence as a statewide news, sports and information leader," Krug said.
Spataro joined Illinois Radio Network in 2016 as an Affiliate Coordinator and began overseeing Affiliate & Sales operations in 2018.
Before joining IRN, he worked as Operations Manager at WCKG-AM in suburban Chicago and as News Anchor at WZOE-AM in Princeton, Ill.