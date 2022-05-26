(The Center Square) – Former state Rep. Louis Arroyo has been sentenced to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty to a federal wire fraud charge.
Arroyo was a state representative in Illinois’ 3rd state House district from 2006 to 2019. He also managed a Chicago lobbying firm during that time.
Prosecutors say for several years, Arroyo accepted thousands of dollars in bribes from a gaming company in exchange for promoting legislation to advance the sweepstakes industry.
In August 2019, the Democratic lawmaker offered a bribe to a state senator who was wearing a wire for federal investigators. Arroyo provided the senator a $2,500 check as an initial bribe payment, prosecutors said, with the expectation the senator would get similar payments for a 12 month duration.
“Arroyo told the senator, ‘This is the jackpot,’ and then wrote the name of the senator’s nominee on the company’s check,” the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.
Arroyo is just one of several former state lawmakers embroiled in corruption charges.
The late former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Cicero, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from an employee at a red light camera company in exchange for steering legislation in favor of the industry.
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, faces 22 federal counts of corruption for a nearly decade-long scheme to use his public office for personal benefit. Madigan has pleaded not guilty to what federal prosecutors say was "Madigan Enterprise."