(The Center Square) – A former Illinois Department of Agriculture animal and animal products inspector is charged with groping victims over several years and lying about it.
Federal prosecutors have charged 41-year-old Jose Guillen of Melrose Park with four counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law and one count of obstruction of justice.
“Guillen worked for the Illinois Department of Agriculture as an animal and animal products investigator, conducting on-site inspections of animal care facilities in Cook County,” a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said. “In his official capacity as an investigator, Guillen had the power to influence whether an animal care facility received a license to operate and could continue in operation after receiving the license. The indictment accuses Guillen of grabbing and groping the victims in 2019, 2020, and 2021 while Guillen was on duty and acting under color of law as a state employee. ”
Federal prosecutors also alleged Guillen provided false testimony.
“The charge states that Guillen falsely testified under oath that he had accidentally touched the victim’s buttocks during the course of an on-site inspection at an animal care facility, and that he falsely denied touching other alleged victims,” the statement said.
Guillen pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal court.