(The Center Square) – Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas announced Wednesday that he is running to become the city's mayor in 2023.
"Chicagoans from every corner of the city have encouraged, and more recently, urged me to run for mayor," Vallas said in a statement announcing his candidacy. "It goes without saying that there is deep concern for the state of our city and its future as violent crime escalates, a broken school system fails students and their parents, and a runaway budget sets residents up for higher property taxes and diminished services."
Vallas served as CPS CEO from 1995 to 2001. In 2002, he ran against Rod Blagojevich in the Democratic primary for Illinois governor, losing a close race.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hasn't formally announced but is expected to run for re-election.
State Rep. Kam Buckner, 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez and Chicago businessman Willie Wilson have all announced runs.
"Over the past several years, I have laid out a better vision for Chicago with concrete solutions to our most pressing problems that are well-documented in many op-eds, news reports, and on social media," Vallas' said in the statement.
"Chicago is ready for a leader to guide them with more than poll-tested rhetoric and empty promises; one with specific plans, and the know-how to execute those plans. I will be ready to turn our city around on Day 1."