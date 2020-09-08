(The Center Square) — The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund announced on Tuesday it handed out its fifth and final round of funding to nonprofit organizations throughout the state.
The fund, chaired by Gove. J.B. Pritzker’s sister Penny Pritzker, is a collaboration with the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and relied on donations from individual, corporate and foundation supporters.
In the latest round, ICRF distributed an additional $7.5 million to 7 organizations, including the Community Health Partnership of Illinois. CEO Eleace Sawyers said the grant money will allow her organization to travel to assist people.
“It will go tremendously a very long way as we will be able to go into the community to reach our patients and serve our patients,” Sawyers said.
With the most recent grants, the ICRF reports it has distributed a total of $31.1 million to over 1,650 organizations throughout Illinois.
“So far we know the fund has supported over 7 million meals, almost 200,000 thousand families and provided over 19,000 families with direct cash assistance,” Penny Pritzker said.
Other organizations receiving funds included Community Life Line, the Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project, mRelief, PCs for People, DREAM Opportunity Center, and the Springfield Urban League Inc.
“To all the Illinoisans who joined in this effort: Penny and the Response Fund team, large corporate donors, family foundations, small businesses who stepped up to help their neighbors and each other out, every individual who gave what they could spare to help out those in need: on behalf of a grateful state, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Gov. Pritzker.