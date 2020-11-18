(The Center Square) – Months after utility Commonwealth Edison admitted to a patronage scheme to curry favor from House Speaker Michael Madigan, some of the Chicago Democrat’s closest allies are now facing criminal charges.
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch released details of criminal charges Wednesday against four former ComEd employees, including Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker-turned lobbyist who allegedly acted as a gatekeeper between Madigan and the company.
In the indictment, McClain consistently refers to Madigan as “our Friend” in communications with others in ComEd. The charges also note the group would hide payments from the utility by falsifying records.
Also charged are former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, lobbyist John Hooker, and former City Club President Jay Doherty.
Prosecutors charged the utility in July, which cast a shadow over the election cycle. ComEd, along with paying a $200 million fine, admitted to a years-long patronage system that included hiring Madigan allies, contracts with favored companies, and other perks for members of Madigan’s camp.
McClain, a Quincy Democrat, is seen as one of Madigan’s oldest and closest confidants. He’s indicated on multiple occasions that he would not cooperate with authorities to leverage a case against the longest-serving legislative leader in American history.
The speaker has not been charged with any crimes and has said that he’s done nothing illegal on multiple occasions.
According to WBEZ, all four defendants are facing charges of bribery conspiracy, bribery, and falsification of records.