(The Center Square) – The Chicago Transit Authority saw a more than 5,000% increase in federal money for operating funds in 2020, an increase that helped CTA maintain services throughout COVID-19. The bailout by the federal government meant that operating expenses remained flat despite a 60% drop in passenger miles, largely due to the pandemic.
In 2019, federal assistance was $9.1 million and made up 0.6% of CTA's operating expenses, according to the Federal Transit Administration. That number jumped to $488.1 million in 2020 and 31.8% of operating funds.
Overall, the agency saw federal money for operating funds increase by 5,256%.
According to the CTA, which is made up of the 'L' train system and bus services, the financial support of the federal government continues to remain a “critical” part in allowing “the agency to continue providing full service,” even going into 2021 and 2022.
Fare revenue saw a sharp decline, dropping by 58% from 2019 to 2020. It went from $652.3 million in 2019 to $274.1 million in 2020.
Ridership also decreased from 2019 to 2020, with annual passenger miles declining from 2 billion to 781.9 million. This is a 60.1% decrease.
The state of Illinois had a stay-at-home order beginning on March 21, 2020, that continued through June 26, 2020.
In 2021, CTA ridership continued to decline. Total ridership for the system decreased another 0.8% from 2020.
Going into 2022, the agency continues to rely upon COVID-19 relief money to cover a projected $456 million budget deficit. According to CTA, the federal money is what allows the agency “to continue providing full service.”
The CTA did not respond to an email requesting comment.