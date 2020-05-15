(The Center Square) – For decades if not longer, U.S. agriculture has depended on temporary foreign labor to plant and harvest its crops; the workers enter the country on H-2A visas. But the COVID-19 pandemic has led to complications in processing H-2A visas, and farmers such as Austin Flamm, owner of Flamm Orchards in Cobden, expect to have fewer workers this year.
While some have suggested that Americans who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic would take jobs on farms, Flamm said that is a big misconception.
“There's no secret,” he said. “It is extremely hard, back-breaking work to go out and harvest fresh produce day in and day out for six months straight. It's work that we found local people aren't willing to do or are not able to do.”
Foreign workers sometimes live on the farm in community-style housing, and the close quarters is a concern as coronavirus runs throughout the country.
“Most laborers live in close quarters,” Flamm said. “And if the virus were to get in there, it would spread, and it would spread rapidly.”
Thus an overriding priority is to keep workers safe. Everyone who touches produce wears single-use latex gloves that are replaced after touching other objects or using the restroom. Workers wear masks when around produce, one another and, for those in the retail store, the general public. Sanitation is paramount.
“Whenever our employees are at work, it’s our job to protect them and provide the PPE necessary and allow them the space to have social distance,” Flamm said. “But whenever you leave work and go home, that’s out of our control.”
Flamm said he has had bilingual medical professionals come out to teach workers how to protect themselves and their families.
“We’ve been trying at work to educate them to the point that we feel confident they can go home, share with their families, and protect themselves,” he said.