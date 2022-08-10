(The Center Square) – If you are a believer in the Farmers' Almanac winter predictions, you may not want to hear what they have to say about Illinois.
The publication is warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling.
Managing editor Sandi Duncan says the forecast comes from a formula that has been used since 1818.
“It uses a variety of factors, including various cycles involving the moon, as well as the sun, planets position and a variety of other factors,” Duncan said.
Duncan says Illinois will experience the harshest weather at the first of the year.
“For your area, the middle of January looks like brutally cold conditions and could bring temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees,” she said.
The Farmers’ Almanac is issuing a “hot chocolate warning” for people in eastern and southern states. That is because a cold December and a very cold January are expected. They note the good news is that milder temperatures will arrive in February.
Folks in the southeast will also see cold temperatures in January.
“Fortunately for the snowbirds, February will likewise warm the region to near-normal winter season temperatures overall,” according to the Almanac.
Checking on another source, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center shows near normal temperatures for Illinois from December through February, but above average precipitation.
As for the Farmers’ Almanac prediction accuracy, Duncan said it is usually spot on.
“People who follow the Farmers’ Almanac forecast say we are about 80 to 85 percent accurate, but I do think they give us a little more leeway than you give your local forecasters,” Duncan said.