(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home.
Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis.
According to Bird Watching HQ, there are various types of mice and rats in Illinois. The brown rat, black rat, Easter Meadow Vole, or field mouse, house mouse, golden mouse, eastern deer mouse, white-footed deer mouse, and the western harvest mouse.
Zachary Smith, owner of The Pest Dude, said rodents are a public health concern and can cause considerable damage to both residential and commercial premises.
“The larger the rodent population, the less hiding places there are and so they are more motivated to force their way into a structure, and they force their way in typically through gnawing,” Smith said.
Smith advises homeowners to seal entry points to your house, but mice are able to squeeze through very small holes.
“It is hard to mouse proof a home,” Smith said. “They’ll fit through anything your pinky will fit through. It just takes more diligent trapping, trapping, trapping to get mice out.”
Smith said while most of us associate rats with sewers and holes in the ground, brown rats are nimble climbers and can be found in attics and inside walls. He adds that rats aren’t as dumb as you think.
“It is why poison may take days or weeks to kill a rat, as they can learn from the deaths of their peers and avoid the same fate,” Smith said.