(The Center Square) – The 2022 election for governor is likely to be an expensive and politically charged contest.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has already spent tens of millions of his own dollars on securing the job, is up for reelection. He denied having his eyes on the White House in 2024, which would be in the middle of a possible second term.
"It's certainly instructive to watch how difficult it is for someone to run for president," Pritzker said. "I ran for governor. That was a difficult endeavor as well and we're going to do it again this coming year."
Pritzker could face a Democratic challenger in the primary in Beverly Miles, a nurse from Chicago.
Then, there’s a slew of Republican candidates. Vying for the job are state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, businessman Gary Rabine, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, Chicago-area attorney Max Solomon and U.S. Army veterans Cheryl Erickson and Christopher Roper.
Billionaire hedge fund owner Ken Griffin has pledged to use some of his wealth to support a Pritzker opponent.
While a lot of focus may be on the race for Illinois governor in the new year, names are lining up to take on the Secretary of State’s seat being vacated by long-time politician Jesse White.
White, who’s had the seat for more than 20 years, announced last summer he was not seeking another term.
Lined up is a slew of Democrats looking to get the nomination. One is former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias.
“Focus on modernizations, skip-the-line program, get a digital driver’s license and create a Secretary of State app,” Giannoulias said last summer.
But, there’s also the Republicans hoping to snag a statewide seat, including state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington. He said the jury is still out on an electronic driver’s license.
“Before Illinois would invest, No. 1, into that, making sure that the [federal Transportation Security Administration] and how that’s going to work not only the identification side of things but the travels and international travels and the list goes on,” Brady said.
Brady could face opposition in the June primary from Chicago-area media figure William Kelly.
Petitions circulation begins mid-January, followed by a filing period in March. The primary is June 28.