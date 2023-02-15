John R. Lausch Jr., right, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, responds to a question after announcing the federal indictment of Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House, on racketeering and bribery charges during a news conference Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Chicago. Madigan, for decades one of the nations' most powerful legislators, is the most prominent politician swept up in the latest federal investigation of entrenched government corruption in the state. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)