(The Center Square) – As Illinois lawmakers return Tuesday for a special session on revising legislative maps, they could take up other issues, including sweeping energy legislation.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been pushing for changes to focus on renewable energy.
A Senate amendment to House Bill 3666 was heard Monday.
State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, laid out all the provisions, from closing coal power in the next 24 years to subsidizing nuclear power while creating training programs for renewable energy jobs and more.
“This will be the most transforming and sweeping renewable energy investment bill in the entire country,” Hastings said. “It establishes a statewide clean energy goal of 100% by 2050 and a renewable energy goal of 50% by 2040.”
But there are still tweaks needed. AFL-CIO’s Pat Devaney said it’s almost done.
“Working on this complex issue for the last year and a half I know has been very difficult and I’m just so glad that we are 99-plus-percent of the way there so that we can bring this home in the next couple of days,” Hastings said.
The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition Monday said they’re still opposed Monday but the goal is to be in support by Tuesday.
The legislature is set to meet at noon in Springfield.