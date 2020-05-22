(The Center Square) – Employers in Illinois will be able to rebut claims an essential worker got COVID-19 on the job in a workers’ compensation dispute under a measure that passed both chambers of the legislature this week.
The measure also deals with unemployment insurance that sponsors said will help secure $2.2 billion in federal funds for Illinois’ unemployment trust fund, which is expected to run out of cash.
Last month, the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission, at the governor’s request, issued a rule that allowed frontline employees who contract COVID-19 to get workers’ compensation benefits without having to prove they got the new coronavirus at work.
A group of employers sued and the Sangamon County Court issued a temporary restraining order. The governor didn’t pursue an appeal and repealed the rule.
During the special session in Springfield at the Bank of Springfield Center, state Rep. Jay Hoffamn, D-Swansea, said labor groups and business groups agreed to address the issue through legislation. An amendment to House Bill 2455 passed the Senate on Thursday nearly unanimously.
“The presumption [an employee got COVID-19 on the job] can be rebutted if that employer is following the CDC or the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for PPE, social distancing and the like,” Hoffman said. “So if you’re doing the right thing that would be rebutted.”
The presumption will go away at the end of this year and isn’t tied to the end of the governor’s executive order, Hoffman said. That’s because of possible second wave of COVID-19, he said and he expects lawmakers to be back before then.
“Today’s agreement strikes a fair balance, allowing employers to defend themselves using an ordinary standard of evidence,” Illinois Manufacturers’ Association President and CEO Mark Denzler said in a statement. “It makes clear that a person’s residence is not considered a workplace and an employer’s experience modification will not change due to COVID-19 cases.”
The unemployment insurance element of the bill was important for the state to secure $2.2 billion dollars in federal funds for the state’s unemployment trust fund, Hoffman said. He said Illinois’ trust fund faces an $8 billion to $14 billion deficit.
The measure passed 113 to 2 and will be in the queue for the governor’s signature. But the work won’t stop there.
“We don’t really know the full extent of what we’re going to go through as a state with all the people that are on unemployment right now and what’s going to happen with all of the businesses here,” said state Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego. “So I agree with the fact that we’re going to move forward in an agreed upon process.”
Since the beginning of March, more than 1.2 million Illinoisans have filed for unemployment benefits.