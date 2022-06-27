(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday has led many lawmakers to release statements regarding the issue. Some have sparked controversy.
At a rally Saturday near Quincy where she received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, called the overturning of Roe v. Wade “a victory for white life.”
On Monday, Miller said she misspoke.
"It is so clear that I stumbled saying right to life," Miller told WMAY. "I think it's disgusting how Rodney Davis and the fake news media continue to attack me and my family."
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who is currently facing Miller in Tuesday's primary for the 15th Congressional District, said Miller's past actions and statements show this is no mistake.
"Mary Miller’s comments yesterday are just another part in a disturbing pattern of behavior she’s displayed since coming to Congress," Davis said. "Whether it’s catering to the extremes, praising Adolf Hitler, having a convicted child sex offender serve as her personal driver, and now these comments, Miller has demonstrated she is not fit for public office."
In January 2021, Miller told people at an event in Washington D.C. that “Hitler was right on one thing, whoever has the youth has the future.” She later apologized.
“I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth," she said in 2021. "This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds."
When asked directly Monday if she is a racist, Miller said “no” and then put blame on political opponents.
"I am not a racist,” Miller said. “I don't know what else to say. This is part of the left's plan to try and take down our country and try to divide us. If you look at regular Americans, we have never been more united."
In another controversy across the political aisle, state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, posted an image on her Facebook page showing a clergyman aiming a gun at the back of the head of a pregnant depiction of the Statue of Liberty.
The image, which was soon deleted, has caused many to speak out against Feigenholtz and her decision to post it.
Amy Gehrke of the Illinois Right to Life group gave her initial thoughts after seeing the senator's post.
"It was violent, it was vile and I think it would offend the sensibilities of just about anybody who saw it," Gehrke told The Center Square. "It was definitely unbecoming of just about anybody, let alone a state senator."
Fiegenholtz, who is running unopposed in Tuesday’s primary election, released a statement apologizing for her post.
“Friday was an incredibly traumatic day, not just for me but for women around the country in the aftermath of the SCOTUS decision to overturn a woman's right to choose," Feigenholtz said. "I posted an image that spoke to the moment and then later learned it offended people of faith. I immediately removed the post as I meant no ill will toward anyone who found it offensive, and am sorry.”