(The Center Square) — The debate continues over how much more the federal government should spend on COVID-19 aid with members from Illinois’ congressional delegation weighing in.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, supports President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan. He equated the plan – which includes billions to be sent directly to state and local governments – to a medical regimen people must follow through with.
“We don't want to get lulled into the feeling that we’re doing just fine and we can stop too soon,” Durbin said earlier this week. “What President Biden has proposed is that we do enough to make sure that we can finally turn the corner and end this pandemic.”
Durbin wasn’t willing to budge on any of the spending priorities in the $1.9 trillion plan.
“Pass this rescue plan in its entirety, all the medicine taken when we need it to make sure that we turn this economy around and get America moving in the right direction again,” Durbin said.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylroville, told WMAY before spending nearly $2 trillion more, there are hundreds of billions in already approved spending that hasn’t been fully distributed.
“There’s over $50 billion still left to go to our educational institutions. There’s hundreds of billions still left in the [Paycheck Protection Program],” Davis said.
Republicans are urging Democrats to reject one-sided action and to pass a bipartisan plan. Democrats say the proposed GOP plan of around $600 billion isn’t enough.
Davis said any new federal funding for Illinois must come with strings attached.
“Because we’ve seen that Gov. [J.B.] Pritzker and his administration have failed miserably in spending the dollars, the billions that we’ve given the state in the multiple COVID relief packages since March of last year,” Davis said.
Davis has for months pointed to problems with the state’s federally funded unemployment agency, delayed distribution of economic impact money for local governments and businesses and other federal spending managed by the governor.
Biden’s plan includes direct payments to state and local governments despite reports indicating states, including Illinois, did better than expected on tax collections.
J.P. Morgan Chase estimated Illinois had an increase of 1.4 percent in personal income tax collections compared to 2019. But, Illinois did see a 3.8 percent decline in sales taxes.