(The Center Square) – With a spike in opioid overdoses and suicides in Illinois, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and a panel of health experts addressed the crisis and available funding to address the problems.
In 2020, more than 2,800 Illinois deaths could be attributed to opioids, a 30% increase over 2019. The highest death rate is among Black Illinoisans, through Hispanic residents saw the largest increase.
“Like the coronavirus, mental illness and addiction can occur in any family, any neighborhood and almost anytime,” said Durbin.
Dr. Tom Britton, CEO of the Gateway Foundation, said many factors can lead to drug abuse and mental health issues.
“It is driven by trauma. We are living in a global trauma event,” said Britton. “It is driven by helplessness, hopelessness, financial insecurity, and so, in many ways, it was the perfect storm.”
Durbin said $92 million in federal block grant funds will be going to Illinois community providers, including funds to address mental health in schools for mental health and trauma-informed counseling.
“That is so critical that we reach these kids before they join the gangs, before they’re in despair turning to gangs for support,” Durbin said.
Britton said getting help to rural residents of Illinois has been a challenge because some have no means of transportation, making the upgrade of broadband essential.
“This is where a rural health strategy really needs to look at how do we leverage technology to support people who could never get care before,” Britton said.
Britton said he believes insurance companies should pay the same amount for virtual care as they would face-to-face- care, allowing health providers to get access into those rural communities to help people.