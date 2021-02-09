(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is disappointed President Joe Biden asked the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois to resign. That same attorney is investigating and prosecuting the ComEd bribery scheme implicating former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Just before Christmas, Durbin was asked if the incoming Biden administration should keep John Lausch, who’s investigating the public corruption case.
“If a U.S. Attorney represents to us that they’re in the midst of an investigation, a timely investigation … that’s going to lead to a conclusion in the near term, I believe they should be allowed to finish their work and I don’t think there should be any interference,” Durbin said in December.
Lausch has charged five people in the scheme where ComEd admitted in federal proceedings to having paid more than $1.3 million in jobs and contracts to Madigan associates over nine years in an effort to influence the former speaker.
Madigan has not been charged with a crime and maintains he knew of no effort by ComEd to try to influence his legislative decisions.
In December, Durbin wasn’t sure how Biden would handle U.S. attorneys in a transition.
“Traditionally I can tell you that I think Donald Trump did this differently, I think he generally fired everybody and then announced a handful that he was going to protect, that was his approach,” Durbin said in December. “I don’t know what Joe Biden is likely to do.”
Tuesday, Durbin released a joint statement with Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth saying they’re disappointed Biden asked Lausch to resign without consulting the state’s congressional delegation.
“While we agree with the Biden Administration’s criminal justice agenda, we are disappointed with the decision to terminate U.S. Attorney Lausch without consulting us,” the statement said.
They urged that Lausch remain in office to “conclude sensitive investigations.”
“We believe Mr. Lausch should be permitted to continue in his position until his successor is confirmed by the Senate, and we urge the Biden Administration to allow him to do so,” they said.
The Illinois Republican Party was also critical of Biden's move.
"Illinois has suffered mightily under the weight of corruption from it’s supposed public servants," GOP Chairman Don Tracy said. "While Attorneys General Lisa Madigan and Kwame Raoul sat on their hands silently, the U.S. Attorney’s office under John Lausch was finally clearing out criminals in elected office, dismantling the corrupt Democratic machine one crony at a time.
"Joe Biden cares more about settling scores with Trump than he does standing up for the people of Illinois who desperately want a government that works for them – not for politicians," Tracy said. "If Mike Madigan faces no consequences for his party’s corruption, he can now thank Joe Biden for protection."
In December, Durbin said there should be considerations before a U.S. attorney is let go when a new president takes office.
“Would I urge the administration to allow the U.S. attorney to continue if they’re actively involved in a timely investigation, yes,” Durbin said. “I don’t need to know any more detail that it is timely and they’re actively engaged in it. As to whether any other successor U.S. attorney would take the case I wouldn't speculate. That’s too far in advance.”