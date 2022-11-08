(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won another term representing Illinois in the U.S. Senate.
The three-way race was between Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath. Preliminary totals showed Duckworth with a lead of more than half a million votes. Duckworth secured slightly less than 60% of the vote, and 40% for Salvi.
“Just a few minutes ago, I received a very gracious phone call from Kathy Salvi congratulating me and conceding the election and congratulating me and wishing me the best of luck and showing her confidence that I will serve the people well,” Duckworth said. “So, thank you Kathy for running a very good campaign.”
Salvi said in a statement the two differ on many issues, but share the view that “we need to strengthen our economy, make communities safe and restore civility to our political system.”
“To all of Kathy’s supporters, please know that over this next term, I’m going to work to lift up all Illinoisans, not just those who voted for me, and that I’ll never stop fighting to better this state that we all love,” Duckworth said.
Redpath received about 2 percent of the vote.