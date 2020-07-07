(The Center Square) – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth faces criticism for comments she made about removing statues of President George Washington.
The junior Senator from Illinois told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that the nation needs to have a dialogue about Washington and his ownership of slaves when the host asked her about calls for the first U.S. President’s statues to be removed.
“Let me just say that we should start off by having a national dialogue on it at some point, but right now we’re in the middle of a global pandemic,” Duckworth said, transitioning into criticism of President Donald Trump.
This drew criticism, including from Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
“When Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is,” he said. Carlson went on to say that Duckworth “hates America.”
The controversy comes as Duckworth is being considered by presidential candidate Joe Biden as a potential vice presidential pick.
Duckworth responded to Carlson’s comments on Monday night.
“Does [Carlson] want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” she said on Twitter.
Duckworth lost both of her legs when her BlackHawk helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, was also critical of Duckworth's comments.
“Your service is commendable but does not immunize you from criticism especially as you inject yourself into the VP lists,” he said. “You called for a 'national dialogue' on whether to tear down Washington monuments....”
Kinzinger is a pilot with the Illinois National Guard.
Washington's name and likeness are used throughout the country on schools and other public buildings. The state of Washington and the nation's capital are named after the first president. The Washington Monument, a 555-foot marble obelisk in the National Mall, was built to honor Washington. His face is also carved in granite at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.