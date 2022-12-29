(The Center Square) – Law enforcement across Illinois has stepped up patrols throughout the holidays, looking for drunk and impaired drivers. The Illinois Conservation Police said they have zero tolerance for people who drive when they are under the influence.
Kristi Hosea, regional victim’s service manager for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, advises people to pick a designated driver before they head out the door for the celebration.
“The designated driver is truly the life of the party because that person is saving lives,” Hosea told The Center Square.
Every year in the United States, more than 10,000 people are killed by drivers who are drunk or drug-impaired. When an impaired driver gets into a collision, that is a preventable crash.
“We don’t call them accidents. We call them crashes because an accident implies something that just happened, whereas drunk driving is a violent crime,” Hosea said.
Two drinks is enough to get a person a DUI, she said. In the era of ride sharing, friends should never let friends drive when they have been drinking, Hosea said.
“They will thank you later,” she said.
The cost of a rideshare pales in comparison to the hassle and expense of being cited for driving under the influence, she said.
Many communities have a sober ride phone number. Find out the number and write it down. If there is a person at a party who should not be driving, take that person’s keys, Hosea said.
Out on the road, give people who are driving erratically plenty of distance. Pull over and report them to 911. Tell teenagers not to get in a car with someone who has been drinking or using drugs. Make sure teenagers have a rideshare app so they can get themselves home safely if they need to.
Hosea always thinks about the jingle sound that keys make when a person gets home and is opening their front door.
“We want everyone to get home safely from holiday parties,” she said.