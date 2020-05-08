(The Center Square) – Drive-in theaters in Illinois plan to open this weekend.
There are only ten drive-ins left in the state, located in places from the Chicago suburbs to outside St. Louis.
Initially, under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, the facilities were not allowed to operate.
Ben Harroun, general manager at the Harvest Moon Drive-in in Gibson City, says that is when they went into action.
“A coalition of the 10 drive-ins in the state of Illinois sent several emails and letters to a variety of state legislators, and they got it in front of the governor, who put an exemption for drive-in theaters for the new interpretation of the stay-at-home order, Harroun said.
Some of the new restrictions for the facilities include fewer vehicles per show, patrons will not be allowed inside the refreshment stand, and customers are required to watch movies from inside their vehicles.
“They basically pushed the drive-in experience straight back to the 1950s when everyone did stay inside their car during the entire time of the movie,” Harroun said.
Mindy Pastrovich, the owner of the Sky View Drive-in in Litchfield, the only one in the state located on Route 66, said the changes are strict, but she said she agrees with them.
“It was good to have the restrictions in place so we could feel good about opening,” Pastrovich said. “We wouldn't feel comfortable having people in the theater without them.”