(The Center Square) – Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
"The Illinois State Police [have] identified four contributing factors that increase the severity or cause fatal traffic crashes in Illinois," Deputy Chief Public Information Officer Sergeant Christopher Watson told The Center Square. "Those are in no particular order: distracted driving, driving under the influence, speeding and occupant restraint violations."
Since the pandemic, drivers are more prone to take risks behind the wheel.
"Obviously, the faster you go, the more energy you're inputting into the crash, it's going to cause more damage," Watson said. "And when you overwhelm the systems in a car that are designed to keep the occupants safe, then you are then causing damage to human people."
Officials say the second half of the year is traditionally even worse for traffic-related deaths. Illinois drivers should practice situational awareness and consider slowing down when the need arises.
"Where you're seeing additional factors such as snow and ice or other weather factors or additional traffic that would cause issues in the area, obviously, drivers should consider slowing down at that point," Watson said.
Watson reminds drivers to use all the safety systems that come with their vehicle as they are designed to work together.
"Can you get into a crash with your airbag not functioning correctly and have your seat belt on and still survive that crash? Absolutely.” Watson said. “We've been doing that for a long time, but a lot of people get the misconception that, 'Oh, I don't need my seatbelt on because I have airbags in the car.' Well, it doesn't work that way, because the seatbelt is designed to guide you into the airbag."