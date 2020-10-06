(The Center Square) – It’s unclear when the next hearing will be into House Speaker Michael Madigan’s involvement in a ComEd bribery scheme.
The Democratic chairman of the committee reportedly asked the utility to produce documents and data related to the scheme.
There have only been two meetings of the Illinois Special Investigating Committee of Madigan’s involvement with a nearly decade-long scheme that federal prosecutors revealed in admissions from the utility through a deferred prosecution agreement.
“After [last week’s hearing], we sent copies of the requested subpoenas to Chairman [Chris] Welch for his review,” said state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, a member of the committee. “Still now, a week later, he has not responded nor issued any subpoenas.”
Demmer said Welch, D-Hillside, instead sent a letter to ComEd requesting a “data dump of all communications in the last decade between ComEd or Exelon and any staff member, employee, contractor, or consultant of” previous governors and legislative leaders.
“This request involves hundreds of people and could take months for ComEd to respond,” Demmer said, noting only Madigan was implicated in the deferred prosecution agreement.
Demmer also said he has requested documents from ComEd that deal with the deferred prosecution agreement and Madigan.
“Since the Special Investigating Committee was created by a petition with a specific charge about Speaker Madigan, and with direct references to the DPA, I believe it is appropriate for the committee to call witnesses and request documents that are relevant to the committee’s charge,” Demmer said.
Messages seeking comment from Welch were not immediately returned.
The bipartisan panel was unanimous in their first meeting last month in asking for voluntary testimony from people connected to the federal probe. There was also an agreement to get guidance from federal prosecutors on how the legislative groups can avoid interfering with the ongoing federal probe. With guidance in hand, some asked by the committee to volunteer testimony, including Madigan, declined.
The second meeting was last week where the panel heard voluntary testimony from a ComEd official who admitted the utility paid $1.3 million in bribes over nine years in jobs and contracts for Madigan allies in an effort to influence the speaker. A motion Republicans made to subpoena Madigan and others wasn’t allowed to advance.