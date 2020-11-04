(The Center Square) – While hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes could still be counted in the days ahead, it appears the most expensive question on the ballot is headed to defeat.
For statehouse races, Isaac Wink, an analyst with Reform For Illinois, noted a large disparity in spending by the Democratic majority getting $17.6 million in this election while minority Republicans only got around $4 million.
“[Illinois House Speaker] Mike Madigan, to his personal campaign committee, he’s gotten $17.6 million since the last election,” Wink said. “For comparison, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, a Republican, has gotten a little over $4 million, so that really goes to show the difference in what they’re able to do to support their caucuses.”
For the proposed constitutional amendment, Wink said the governor spent big money on the proposed income tax change voters seem to have rejected. Opponents also spent big money.
“You’ve got Gov. Pritzker putting $58 million into the pro side and you’ve got Kenneth Griffin giving about $54 million on the anti side,” Wink said. “So, that’s over $110 million just on that ballot question alone, which is the most expensive ballot initiative that we’ve seen in Illinois history.”
The Vote Yes For Fairness group said Wednesday morning said it was disappointed with the outcome.
“Now lawmakers must address a multi-billion dollar budget gap without the ability to ask the wealthy to pay their fair share. Fair Tax opponents must answer for whatever comes next,” the group said in a statement.
There could still be hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots being processed over the next two weeks from the more than 2.3 million sent out, but it definitely set a record in the era of COVID-19.
Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said voters need to be patient with the unofficial results with potentially 300,000 mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted.
“It’s always been that way in Illinois, but this year more than usual so don’t be surprised if you see large leads, either may be a race tightens, or maybe a lead is increased or maybe the lead changes between two candidates in a close race, especially in some of our legislative races, and some of our county races,” Dietrich said.
Dietrich said they heard a lot of reports from county clerks that voters were turning in their mail ballots and voting in person, and things will become more clear over the next few days of how many are still outstanding. It’s also unclear if there will be any recounts anywhere. The process of challenging an election outcome isn’t automatic. Dietrich said it requires a lawsuit.
“It is a very elaborate legal proceeding and it’s very, very expensive,” Dietrich said.
The final vote won’t be certified by the state until Dec. 4.
###