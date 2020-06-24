(The Center Square) – Fatal crash rates increased in Illinois in April despite a significant drop in traffic while the state remained under a stay-at-home order.
Preliminary estimates from the National Safety Council show a year-over-year 36.6% increase nationally in fatality rates per miles driven in April, in spite of an 18% drop in the total number of roadway deaths compared to April 2019. Illinois’ fatality rate rose 6 percent. The actual number of miles driven dropped 40% compared to the same time period last year.
National Safety Council Statistics Manager Ken Kolosh said with fewer cars on the roadways, some drivers put the peddle to the metal.
“Traffic congestion helps maintain or decrease the speed that we travel at,” he said. “Now with the more open roads, people are using that as a ticket for speeds that are certainly unsafe.”
For the three-day Independence Day holiday period starting July 2, the National Safety Council estimates 405 potential fatalities, with alcohol as an expected primary factor in nearly 40% of the deaths.
“Summer holidays tend to be high-fatality holidays compared to winter holidays and the big reason for that is the increased prevalence of alcohol,” Kolosh said.
While Illinois saw an increase in the percentage of fatalities, two neighboring states saw sharp declines. Indiana and Iowa both saw a 16% decrease. Connecticut had the largest increase at 45%
“Even without traffic, our roads were no safer,” said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “It is heartbreaking to see the carnage on our roadways continue, especially when our medical professionals should be able to focus intently on treating a pandemic rather than preventable car crashes.”