(The Center Square) – Nearly 80 migrants from Texas arrived in Des Plaines over the weekend, bringing the total to over 1,900 who have arrived in Illinois.
Migrants seeking asylum first started arriving to Chicago over the Labor Day weekend after traveling from Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said cities like Chicago are only getting a small number of what's coming across the border because of President Joe Biden's immigration policies. Critics say the Biden administration isn't doing enough, resulting in a surge of illegal border crossings.
So far for Illinois, Chicago, Naperville, and Elk Grove Village have seen migrants arrive by bus. Des Plaines saw 79 migrants arrive on Saturday alone.
In Des Plaines, the migrants have been put into hotels for the time being. Maggie Rivera of the Illinois Migrant Council explained what happens next for these migrants.
"We interview them right away and find out what kind of condition they are under," Rivera said. "We need to find out what kind of medical condition they are in and what kind of mental condition they are in."
Rivera also explained what resources are needed now that the migrants have arrived in Des Plaines.
"They need food, and another thing is clothes," Rivera told The Center Square. "Most of these people have arrived on a bus after a long trip and only have one or two changes."
Last month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources were available to support asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from the state of Texas.
Rivera explained that they are currently relying on donations from the public.
"There have been many different talks about where funding will come from. Is it going to be state, or is it going to be federal [tax funds]?" Rivera said. "Right now, we are relying heavily on donations."
According to Rivera, the state has seen a mix of individuals and families. A news release from the Pritzker administration said the groups of migrants arriving via Texas are residing in the United States legally, proceeding through the legal immigration and asylum-seeking process.